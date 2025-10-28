AP Evacuates 31,600 Ahead of the Critical 12-Hour Cyclone Window

Visakhapatnam: AP government evacuated 31,600 people to safety and established 554 relief camps across nine coastal districts even as Cyclone Montha started barrelling towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

To minimise power disruption, 18,000 electricity poles have been kept on standby at various locations for taking up immediate restoration work.

Visakhapatnam district has already witnessed uprooting of 119 trees and toppling of nine electric poles. Due to advanced preparation, 60 of the trees that disrupted road communication have been removed. Seven of the electric poles have been restored. Of the 16 underground drainage systems that overflowed, nine have been repaired by Tuesday evening. Landslides occurred at Mulagada and Sitakonda, while 14 tanks reached dangerous levels, prompting evacuations.

At a press conference on Tuesday, AP special chief secretary Ajay Jain, who is the special cyclone officer for nine coastal districts, along with Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat and district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, emphasised that the next 12 hours are "very crucial" and called for heightened vigilance.

Harendhira Prasad said the district recorded 147 mm of rainfall from Monday morning to Tuesday 8:30 a.m., but only 1.3 cm between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed in each of the 10 zones within GVMC limits. Tree branches and silt in drains are being removed continuously.

People residing in hilly areas have been shifted to nearby rehabilitation centres, with 144 individuals currently sheltered in eight camps. Meghadri Gedda recorded an inflow of 6,000 cusecs and an outflow of 7,000 cusecs, while residents near vulnerable areas have been relocated. Water stagnation has been reported at 29 locations, of which 22 have been cleared. Eight walls have collapsed at four locations.

Visakhapatnam collector has assured uninterrupted drinking water supply through 35 standby tankers. He urged residents to contact helpline numbers 0891-2590100, 96669 09192, and 180042 500009 in case of any emergency.

MP Bharat expressed exasperation after he found some people taking selfies on the beach. "This is not the time for fun. No one should come out," he stated, urging people to stay indoors.