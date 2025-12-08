AP: EO Suspended for Transporting Temple Valuables without Approval

Kadiri (Andhra Pradesh): The Executive Officer (EO) of Gangamma temple here in Sri Satya Sai district was suspended after he was found transporting nearly five kg of silver, 15 sarees and other temple valuables without authorisation, a police official said on Monday.

The issue came to light when villagers noticed Murli Krishna along with the items at around 11 am on Sunday without informing higher officials or following due procedure.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to take immediate action against the EO. "In line with the chief minister's instructions, the EO was suspended and a complaint was lodged with the police," said an official release late on Sunday.

Naidu warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone attempting to tamper with temple sanctity or hurting devotees' sentiments.

"Nearly five kg of silver, 15 sarees and other valuables were being transported without authorisation by the temple EO, following which he was suspended," Kadri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shivnarayan Swamy told PTI.

Alerted by locals, police intercepted the vehicle and took custody of the valuables before informing district endowment authorities, he said. A case under Section 316 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. "We will remand him (Krishna) today as the investigation progresses into unauthorised transport of temple valuables," the DSP said.