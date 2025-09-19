AP Ensures Strict Checks On Fortified Rice Supply: Nadendla

Vijayawada:Food and civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar said that the Andhra Pradesh government has enforced strict quality assurance measures for the supply of fortified rice under key national welfare schemes.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary during Question Hour in the AP Legislative Assembly, the minister said the Union government has made the use of fortified rice mandatory under schemes such as the Public Distribution System (PDS), Mid-Day Meal (MDM), and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).



Manohar explained that fortified rice kernels (FRKs) are blended with normal rice in a 1:100 ratio during custom milling. Each batch of FRKs undergoes mandatory testing in FSSAI-notified and NABL-accredited laboratories, while the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSSCSL) carries out additional verification to ensure quality standards.



He stressed that stringent testing protocols in NABL-certified labs guarantee the nutritional quality and safety of fortified rice supplied across the state. He further informed the House that 25 per cent of procurement has been reserved for local MSME manufacturers through the APSSCSL.



The minister added that tenders already issued had been cancelled in line with the latest Union government Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and fresh tenders were being floated for the Kharif 2025–26 season. Manohar assured that the state government would extend full support to local fortified rice kernel industries under the MSME policy.