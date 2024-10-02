AP Enhances In-Service Quota To Pursue PG to 20 per Cent to PHC Doctors

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced the in-service reservation quota to pursue PG courses for government PHC doctors to 20 per cent clinical seats in all specialities from the earlier 15 pre cent.

The state government issued a notification recently after making amendments to AP Medical Colleges Rules, 1997 in respect of in-service reservation quota vide GO 85, based on a request from PHC doctors.

Accordingly, out of the 50 per cent seats in state government quota, 20 per cent of clinical seats in all specialities and 30 per cent in non-clinical specially seats will be allocated to in-service candidates in government health institutions for academic year 2024-25.

Candidates who joined government service with a PG diploma will be allowed to study any PG medical degree on deputation for one year.

Candidates who obtained PG degree after entry into government service are not eligible for admission into any other PG degree.

Candidates who obtained a PG degree prior to entry into government service will be allowed to do in-service PG degree at their own cost. The candidates who obtained the qualification of super speciality either prior to entry or after entry into government service are not eligible for admission into any other super speciality course.

PHC doctors had staged demonstations by boycotting work for several days in protest against the GO 85, which reduced the in-service quota to pursue PG courses to 15 per cent from 30 per cent in clinical subjects and also to 30 per cent from 50 per cent in non-clinical subjects.