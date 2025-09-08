AP Endowments Commissioner Mandates Dasara Preperation By Sept. 15

VIJAYAWADA: With less than two weeks remaining before the Dasara celebrations begin, Andhra Pradesh endowments department commissioner K. Ramachandra Mohan has mandated that all festival arrangements at the Kanaka Durga Temple on Indrakiladri must be completed by September 15.

During a field inspection on Sunday, the commissioner toured the temple complex on foot, reviewing infrastructure developments and festival preparations alongside senior officials, including the endowments department chief engineer, the temple executive officer, and engineering staff.

"The Dasara celebrations of Kanaka Durgamma hold national importance”, Mohan told media after his inspection. "We estimate over 10 lakh devotees will participate in the festivities beginning September 22, and we are committed to ensuring their complete satisfaction."

The commissioner's inspection covered several key areas of the temple complex, including the newly constructed elevated queue complex designed to manage large crowds more efficiently.

Officials also reviewed the newly built B.T. Road, which will improve access to the temple, and inspected the under-construction Prasadam Potu (offering preparation facility) and Annadanam buildings.

A new two-storey Annadanam building, where devotees will be served meals in a modern buffet-style arrangement.

"The preparation of new Prasadams will be centralised in this facility, allowing us to serve devotees more efficiently across both floors," the commissioner explained.

The festival preparations involve close coordination between multiple agencies.

Commissioner Mohan noted that the district collector, police commissioner, and temple executive officers are conducting regular reviews to ensure all arrangements meet the needs of visiting devotees.