AP Employees JAC urges EC to extend postal ballot time beyond May 8

JAC leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, Palisetti Damodara Rao and K Ramesh Kumar sent a letter to the chief electoral officer Mukesh Meena and others, urging them to clear the ambiguity surrounding the postal ballot voting, among the employees.



The employees JAC further urged the election commission to set up more counters at the postal ballot facilitation centres. “Please help enhance the postal ballot voter turnout in Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Nandyal, Kurnool, and Sri Satya Sai parliamentary constituencies wherein only 5,000 - 6,000 voters have cast their votes. In contrast, more than 10,000 to 15,000 votes were polled in the remaining parliamentary constituencies as of May 6,” it said.

