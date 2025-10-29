AP Emerging as a Key Player in India’s AI Revolution: APSCHE Chief

Vijayawada: SRM University–AP celebrated its 5th Convocation Ceremony on Tuesday in the presence of APSCHE Chairman Prof. Kotha Madhu Murthy, Founder Chancellor Dr T.R. Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P. Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar, and Registrar Dr R. Premkumar, along with faculty, alumni, and parents.

In his welcome address, Prof. Satish Kumar said graduation marks a defining moment that reflects students’ perseverance and growth. Presenting the annual report, he highlighted the university’s progress in academics, research, innovation, and community engagement.

Addressing the graduates, Prof. Madhu Murthy urged them to see education as a tool for leadership and social transformation, noting that Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a key player in India’s AI revolution. He called on graduates to lead the nation’s march towards technological self-reliance by 2047.

Paarivendhar said SRM University–AP’s strength lies in inspiring students to think beyond boundaries, while Dr Sathyanarayanan encouraged graduates to remain lifelong learners, embracing the future as innovators and responsible citizens.

A total of 1,877 graduates and 39 doctoral scholars received their degrees. Medals for scholastic excellence were awarded to 45 students from the School of Engineering and Sciences, seven from Paari School of Business, and four from Easwari School of Liberal Arts.

The ceremony concluded with the graduation pledge, the national anthem, and the departure of dignitaries.