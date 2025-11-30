AP Emerges As Leader In HIV Control: Satya

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a leader in HIV control, achieving remarkable progress in reducing new infections and AIDS-related deaths, health minister Satya Kumar Yadav stated on Sunday.

The state has the second highest number of HIV-positive cases in the country.

In a message to mark World AIDS Day on December 1, the minister said the state’s HIV positivity rate has dropped significantly while treatment and prevention programmes have expanded extensively.

The HIV positivity rate among those tested fell from 2.34 per cent in 2015-16 to 0.58 per cent in 2024-25. The state AIDS Control Society achieved 76.96 per cent of the national target set by the National AIDS Control Organisation. This, the minister claimed, is due to increased awareness about safe practices, including condom use.

He highlighted an 88.72 per cent decline in AIDS-related deaths compared to 2010 figures. Among pregnant women, the HIV infection rate decreased from 0.10 per cent in 2015-16 to 0.04 per cent in 2024-25, reflecting the effectiveness of prenatal screening and treatment measures.

The minister noted, “New HIV cases have decreased from 24,957 in 2015-16 and 21,982 in 2018-19 to just 13,383 in 2024-25. Andhra Pradesh has the second highest number of HIV cases in the country -- at 2,75,528, following Maharashtra. Despite this, the state has succeeded in preventing further spread through sustained education and free provision of antiretroviral drugs.”

The government currently provides pensions to 42,008 HIV-positive individuals.

Regarding Progress on UN AIDS 95-95-95 goals, Satya Kumar affirmed the state’s progress towards the UN programme to provide treatment to 95 per cent of those diagnosed, and achieve viral suppression in 95 per cent of those treated.

He said, “The government spends around ₹35,000 to Rs 40,000 annually per HIV patient for comprehensive care, including free antiretroviral therapy drugs supplied through federal schemes. Currently, 2,38,760 patients receive medication from 59 ART centres statewide, contributing to improved life quality and longevity for people living with HIV.”

Reaching out to high-risk groups such as sex workers, transgender persons, drug users and migrants, Andhra Pradesh operates 13 ‘Sampoorna Suraksha Kendras’ under a NACO pilot initiative. Since last year, these centres have served approximately 35,000 people, offering counselling, regular HIV testing, and other health services with support from 109 NGOs.