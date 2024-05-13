AP Elections: NRI flies down to hometown to cast vote

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has announced the polling day as a holiday so that people can go and vote. With so much awareness being raised by the EC and also by the Government to vote, still people do not vote but this young man stands out as an example for those who don't vote.





B Prasanna Kumar, an NRI working in Texas, United States has come all the way to Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh to vote.

Prasanna Kumar has spent Rs 1.6 lakh for his journey from United States to Andhra Pradesh to cast his vote. This young man tells us that Voting is our responsibility even though we have cross countries.



Pithapuram, a town in Kakinada district, is witnessing an epic battle between Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan and Vanga Geetha Viswanath from YSRCP. Days ago, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Moha Reddy announced that if Vanga Geetha wins from Pithapuram, she would be made the Deputy CM if the party comes to power.



Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena is in alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and YSRCP will go to polls alone.



Polls are underway in Andhra Pradesh for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats.