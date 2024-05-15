AP Elections: Ambati Rambabu seeks repoll in six polling centres

Vijayawada: Minister for water resources and Sattenapally YSRC candidate, Ambati Rambabu, has alleged ‘total failure’ of the police department in maintaining law and order, and sought re-polling in six booths across three villages.



He alleged that the Telugu Desam gangs rigged the polls there. He blamed the police for the violence during Monday’s polling in the state.





Addressing the media in Narasaraopet on Tuesday, Rambabu said the police acted in a biased manner against the ruling party. The police kept him under house arrest while they allowed Telugu Desam leader Kanna Lakshminarayana to roam freely around the polling booths.

He said, “Election violence was unleashed by TD in Dammalapadu, Narnepadu and Chimalamarri. I have urged the Election Commission for a repoll in Dammalapadu, Narnepadu and Chimalamarri polling booths.”



“I request EC to verify the web cameras installed in the respective polling booths and conduct a repoll at the places where rigging took place. EC is saying there is no need for a repoll anywhere. This is unacceptable to us.”



“I request EC to check the web cameras in booths 253, 254, Narnepadu 236, 237, Chimalamarri 197, 198 and order repoll in those booths,” Rambabu said.