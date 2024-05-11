AP elections 2024: Intense battle in Dhone and Kurnool

Fierce electoral battles are on in five constituencies in the combined Kurnool district, namely Kurnool city, Pathikonda, Srisailam, Banaganapalle and Dhone.In Dhone, part of Nandyal, an intriguing political battle is unfolding between finance minister Buggana Rajendranath of the YSR Congress and former central minister and Telugu Desam national vice president Kotla Jayasuryaprakash Reddy.Buggana is emphasizing the development initiatives at a total cost of `3,000 crore that he spearheaded in the constituency over the past five years. These helped resolve the water and infrastructure deficiencies, he claims.The minister is questioning the “sudden appearance” of the opposition candidate, who is allegedly fostering factionalism.Kotla Prakash Reddy contends that there have been very little of improvements in the constituency in the past five years other than some tourism-related initiatives. He is consolidating the support of his old allies and supporters, aligning with the KE and Subba Reddy groups for his electoral success.The intense electoral fight between the two candidates has enlivened the local political scenario.In Kurnool city, retired bureaucrat A Md Imtiaz is the YSRC nominee. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is personally trying to garner the support of the Muslim voters to his candidate. However, rumors spread about the absence of local legislator MA Hafeez Khan on the campaign front in the constituency this time. Instead, he was campaigning in Nellore. This raised doubts about a lack of coordination among the YSRC leaders. Nonetheless, Hafeez Khan did attend the CM’s road show in the city on Thursday.The opposition candidate TG Bharath is focusing public attention on his native roots and urging voters to trust a local candidate who has remained committed to the constituency even after a defeat in the previous polls. He argues that the newly arrived candidate, his rival, may scoot from the scene if he faced defeat.In Pathikonda, sitting legislator K Sridevi faces strong opposition from KE family member KE Shyam Kumar, who suffered defeat in the last polls. The KE family is campaigning vigorously for its candidate's victory, while Sridevi faces criticism due to the actions of her supporters.Srisailam and Banaganapalle constituencies are also witnessing major electoral fights, with sitting legislators allegedly facing anti-incumbency sentiments. The opposition candidates are attempting to capitalize on this situation to garner mass support.