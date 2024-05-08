AP: Election Commission transfers Chittoor DSP, SI ahead of polls

Tirupati: Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered transfer of Maheshwar Reddy, deputy superintendent of police, Palamaner sub-division; and Maruti, sub-inspector of Sadum, both of Chittoor district.



The commission directed the DSP and SI to hand over their responsibilities to lower-level officers immediately.

This action of EC has come following the recent attack on B. Ramachandra Yadav, president of the Bharatiya Communist Party (BCI), in Punganur constituency.

EC had recently ordered transfers of high-ranking police officials in Andhra Pradesh, including Rajendranath Reddy, Director General of Police (DGP), and R.N. Ammi Reddy, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Anantapur Range.

State government has appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new DGP following these transfers.

Political analysts, who are closely monitoring the developments, anticipate more transfers in connection with the attack on the BCY party chief.