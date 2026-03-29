AP: Eight IAS Officers Reshuffled Across Districts and Departments

The state government on Sunday issued orders effecting immediate transfers and postings of several IAS officers.

Key changes include: Sagili Shan Mohan, from Collector of Kakinada to Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board.

Dinesh Kumar A.S., from Collector of Alluri Sitharama Raju District to Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd.

C.M. Saikanth Varma, appointed Collector & District Magistrate of Guntur District.

Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore, posted as Collector & District Magistrate of Visakhapatnam.

M.N. Harendhira Prasad, now Collector & District Magistrate of Kakinada.

Thameem Ansariya A, appointed Director of School Education.

Nishanti T, becomes Collector & District Magistrate of Alluri Sitharama Raju District. The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collectorate will make arrangements for the post of Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate. The reshuffle aims to strengthen administrative leadership and governance across the state.



