AP Education Reforms Draw National Applause at AI Conclave

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s education reforms came into national focus at the prestigious AI Conclave in New Delhi on Thursday, with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauding the state’s innovative strides in leveraging technology to transform school education.

The special stall set up by the state school education department under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha drew significant attention from policymakers and educationists.

The Union minister, accompanied by Sanjay Kumar, secretary to the education ministry, visited the stall and interacted with senior state officials.

Commissioner of School Education Vijay Rama Raju V briefed the dignitaries on the state’s wide-ranging reforms aimed at improving learning outcomes and expanding digital access for students. He highlighted how AP is systematically integrating artificial intelligence into mainstream education to ensure transparency, efficiency and measurable progress.

Samagra Shiksha state project director Srinivasa Rao explained the field-level implementation of these initiatives and the tangible gains being recorded across districts.

Among the key innovations showcased were PAL (Programme for Academic Learning) Labs designed to strengthen conceptual understanding, the strengthened Mid-Day Meal Programme ensuring student nutrition, and “Clicker,” a classroom response system enhancing student engagement.

The state’s “Guaranteed FLN” (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) mission, AI-enabled Chatbot services for academic support, and the AI-driven Face Recognition System to monitor attendance and streamline administration also drew appreciation.

Minister Pradhan praised the AP government for adopting forward-looking, technology-driven reforms and effectively blending AI tools with grassroots educational delivery.

Officials from several states visited the Andhra Pradesh stall. They observed the integration of AI into school education and expressed an interest in replicating aspects of the model. Many indicated plans to visit the state shortly to study the reforms firsthand.