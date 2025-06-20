AP EdCET-2025 Records 99.42 Per Cent Pass

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government released the results of the AP Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET)–2025 on Friday, registering an overall pass percentage of 99.42 per cent.Minister for education Nara Lokesh released the results through the social media platform ‘X’.

Of the 17,795 students who registered, 14,527 qualified.The test was conducted in five methodologies: Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Social Studies, Biological Sciences, and English.Students may download their rank cards from https://cets.apsche.ap. gov.in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. Results are also available via Mana Mitra WhatsApp on 95523 00009.



