AP Eases Urban Norms to Boost Livestock Sector

VIJAYAWADA: With a view to strengthening the livestock sector, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced sweeping exemptions and fee rationalisation across Urban Local Bodies and urban development authorities.

The aim is to ease the regulatory burden on farmers and small entrepreneurs.

According to the GO-Ms-63 issued on Friday, the government has exempted livestock activities — including dairy, sheep and goat rearing, piggery, and poultry — from the payment of ‘development and betterment’ charges in urban areas.

The government recognizes livestock as an essential component of the rural as also urban economy rather than it being a commercial real estate activity.

Officials said the exemption would lower the cost of establishing and expanding livestock units, particularly in peri-urban regions, where regulatory costs have often been a deterrent. By removing these financial barriers, the government aims to “encourage the formalisation and scientific management of livestock enterprises.”

In a parallel reform, the government has also rationalised building licence and permit fees for livestock-related activities in urban areas, bringing them on par with the fee structure applicable in Gram Panchayats. This is designed to ensure parity between rural and urban regions, while enhancing the ease of doing business for stakeholders in the sector.

Principal secretary to the municipal administration and urban development department, S Suresh Kumar, said the initiative reflected the government’s commitment to creating a facilitative regulatory framework for priority sectors. The twin measures of charge exemption and fee rationalisation would substantially reduce compliance costs and promote organised livestock farming practices.

The policy is expected to spur productivity, improve farmer incomes, and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities.

“It also aligns with the state’s broader vision of inclusive economic growth by integrating livestock development into urban expansion strategies. With this reform, AP seeks to position the livestock sector as a key driver of economic resilience, bridging rural and urban economies while supporting small-scale entrepreneurs,” Kumar said.