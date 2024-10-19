AP Earned Rs 1,797 Crore From Liquor Applications: Kollu Ravindra

Vijayawada: Minister for excise Kollu Ravindra has claimed that the government has earned Rs 1,797 crore from 80,882 applications for liquor outlets.



He announced that applications would soon be invited for 340 shops allocated to Kallu Geetha (toddy) workers. He explained that tenders for 3,396 private liquor shops were invited from October 1, generating a positive response. “The government has earned Rs 1,797 crore from 80,882 applications. Since the 16th, we have been conducting this process on a non-partisan basis. We will restructure all rates following the tender committee procedure. Additionally, we will ensure that there are no liquor shops within 100 metres of schools and temples and will strengthen the enforcement wing. We are also implementing awareness programmes through de-addiction centres,” he stated.

Speaking at a media conference held at the central office of the Telugu Desam on Saturday, he said that YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is merely shedding crocodile tears while allegedly profiting from liquor, sand, and other resources. he furthus pointed out that the TD coalition government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is fulfilling its election manifesto promises. Minister Ravindra alleged that Jagan looted Rs 1,000 crore through illegal sand operations over the past five years but asserted that the current alliance government is transparently providing free sand to the people of the state.



Minister Ravindra questioned the alleged sand exploitation, which he claimed occurred under the YSRC government’s unethical policies, resulting in 130 seized sand reaches and leaving 40 lakh construction workers unemployed, with many resorting to suicide. He clarified that only 35 lakh tonnes of sand were available when the coalition government came to power, contrary to claims of 80 lakh tonnes.

He refuted allegations of high sand prices, stating that the government only charges operational fees and provides sand at the lowest rates, warning that actions would be taken against rule violations. He added that free sand would be provided to Jagan Mohan Reddy if he adhered to the established norms. Minister Ravindra also mentioned that Jagan Reddy's “poisoned liquor” has harmed 40 lakh people and cited various violations, including 930 cases of MRP violations, 856 cases of adulterated liquor, 20 cases of non-duty-paid liquor sales, and 45 cases of financial irregularities in government liquor shops during the YSRC government.