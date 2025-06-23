AP EAPCET Second Phase Ranks Released

Kakinada:The APEAPCET-2025 (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) second phase ranks were released on Monday.

EAPCET-2025 convener V.V. Subba Rao said that some ranks were withheld in the first phase due to non-submission of 10+2 group marks from Intermediate and other boards. He said that in the second phase, ranks have now been released for candidates from AP and Telangana Intermediate Boards, ICSE, CBSE, APOSS, NIOS, RGUKT, Diploma, and other boards who uploaded their marks lists.

He added that the ranks for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams for candidates from ICSE, CBSE, APOSS, NIOS, RGUKT, Diploma, and other boards will be released on Wednesday (June 25). Ranks for candidates who qualified in the supplementary examinations of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Intermediate Boards will be released on Saturday (June 28). Candidates can download their rank cards and check APEAPCET-2025 updates on the official website:

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in