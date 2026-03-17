AP EAPCET Apply Date Extended To March 24

KAKINADA: The last date of submitting applications for AP EAPCET-2026 (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) has been extended up to March 24 instead of March 17.

AP EAPCET convener N. Mohan Rao said that the students can apply for the exam up to March 24 without any fines through online and they can apply up to March 28 with a fine of ₹1,000, up to April 1 with a fine of ₹2,000, up to April 6 with a fine of ₹4,000 and up to a April 10 with a fine of ₹10,000.

He said that the students can rectify the mistakes if any in the application from April 11 to 13. He suggested the students should study all the rules and regulations and guidelines thoroughly in the official website of APEAPCET-2026 and submit their applications before the last date without waiting for the last date.

He also said that the students should be alerted on the submission of application dates. JNTU-Kakinada is conducting the AP EAPCET-2026 examination this year.