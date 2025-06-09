AP EAPCET 2025 Toppers Share Future Plans

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 results have been announced, with over 2.57 lakh students qualifying in both engineering and agriculture streams.

The first rank in AP EAPCET 2025 went to Avanganti Anirudh Reddy from Telangana, while M. Bhanu Charan Reddy from Tirupati emerged as the second ranker in the engineering and pharmacy category.

Bhanu Charan has also secured 50th rank in JEE Advanced. IIT Bombay has admitted him into Computer Science with specialisation in Quantum Science.

Speaking to this correspondent, Jaya Bharat Reddy, father of Bhanu Charan, said:

"My son has been participating in Olympiad examinations since 6th class. He has also performed exceptionally well in international competitions."

Bhanu Charan secured All India 5th rank in the International Olympiad Statistics and qualified for the National Physics Olympiad. He also achieved All India 158th rank in JEE Mains.

AP EAPCET 2025 4th ranker U. Ramcharan Reddy said he plans to pursue Computer Science Engineering while simultaneously preparing for the civil services examination. He secured 170th rank in JEE Advanced and 53rd rank in JEE Mains. Despite his impressive performance, he expressed slight disappointment over not achieving a top rank in the JEE.

Sharing his future goals, Ramcharan Reddy said, “I’m passionate about computer engineering. But my ultimate aim is to become a civil servant after graduation.”

Venkata Naga Sai Harshavardhan, who topped the Agriculture and Pharmacy category, harbours the dream of becoming a doctor. Alongside AP EAPCET, he has appeared for NEET examinations to keep his medical aspirations alive.