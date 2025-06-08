 Top
AP EAPCET 2025 Results Declared

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
8 Jun 2025 5:49 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) is a crucial gateway for students aspiring to pursue professional courses in the state.

According to the VC, the overall pass percentage stood at 75.67%.

Kakinda: The results of the AP EAPCET 2025, conducted for admissions into engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses across Andhra Pradesh, have been officially declared. The announcement was made by JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Professor C.S.R.K. Prasad on Sunday evening.

According to the VC, the overall pass percentage stood at 75.67%. Impressively, the results were released just 12 days after the completion of the examination, a commendable feat by the state government and the organizing university.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) is a crucial gateway for students aspiring to pursue professional courses in the state.



