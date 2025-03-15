AP Eapcet-2025 Applications Open From Today

Kakinada: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET-2025) will begin accepting applications on March 15. Candidates can apply without a fine until April 24. The application fee is Rs 600 for open-category candidates, Rs 550 for BCs, and Rs 500 for SC/STs.

Late applications will be accepted with fines: Rs 1,000 until May 1, Rs 2,000 until May 2, Rs 4,000 until May 12, and Rs 10,000 until May 16. Urdu-medium candidates will be allotted exam centres only in Kurnool.

Exams will be held from May 19 to 27. Agriculture and Pharmacy exams are scheduled for May 19-20, while Engineering exams will run from May 21-27, with no exam on May 25.

Convener V.V. Subba Rao introduced the APAAR number as an optional identity requirement. Candidates seeking fee reimbursement must provide their latest income certificate. Hall tickets will be available from May 12. More details can be found at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.