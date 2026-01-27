AP: Dy CM Son Akira Nandan Moves Delhi High Court

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan has moved Delhi High Court stating that his personal and privacy rights were violated in a movie made with Artificial Intelligence. In his petition, Akira stated that his face, voice and personality were mimicked using AI Morphing and Deep Fake technologies. He sought removal of fake profiles and social media pages in his names on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X. On accepting his petition, the High Court issued notices to the respondents.

The High Court imposed ban on the love story-based movie made using AI technology. The High Court said using Akira Nandan's name, image, voice using Deep Fake technology was equal to looting. Distorting the content using technology is equal violation of privacy, the Court said. At the same time, the High Court also issued notices to Meta, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X to make remove the fake social media profiles relating to the AI-powered video and make the IP details public.

The case was heard by a bench headed by Justice Tushar Rao. Senior advocate Deepak filed the petition on behalf of Akira Nandan in the court. Aditya Gupta and Varun Pathak argued the case on behalf of Google and Meta respectively.