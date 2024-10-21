AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan visits Diarrhoea Affected Gurla

Vizianagaram: The state Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Gurla mandal where Diarrhoea had outbroken in Vizianagaram due to contaminated water on Monday. He inquired the health condition of the affected persons who are undergoing treatment at the PHC. He also met the families of those who died recently due to diarrhea.

Expressing deep sorrow over the diarrhea outbreak, he assured the families that the government would support them. He promised that if the deceased had children currently studying, their education would be taken care of. Pawan Kalyan remarked that it was heartbreaking that seven people had lost their lives and many others had been hospitalized. He assured the families that he would discuss the matter with the Honorable Chief Minister and take steps to help those affected.

He emphasized that the government is working earnestly to prevent water pollution in the village and surrounding areas. He announced that a plan is being prepared to fully utilize the 'Jala Jeevan Mission' scheme to ensure that every family has access to purified drinking water.