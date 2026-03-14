AP: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Celebrates JSP 13th Formation Day With Tribals

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan unfurled Jana Sena Party flag at Onuru in Alluri Sitaramaraju district marking his party's 13th Formation Day on Saturday. Several youth and tribals joined the party on the occasion. Pawan Kalyan offered the party scarf to the new entrants.

The Deputy CM, accompanied by minister Nadendla Manohar, Araku Parliamentary Constituency in-charge Gangulaiah, party activists, is touring in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. On the occasion, the local women performed Dhimsa dance, welcoming them into the village. He also visited the Anganwadi centre in Onuru and interacted with the kids there. Later, he provided nutritious food to pregnant women.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his greetings to Pawan Kalyan on the occasion and hailed the party's role in development of the state. He also extended best wishes to the Jana Sainiks and Veera Vanithas tirelessly working for fulfilling the aspirations of the people. Minister Nara Lokesh also extended his warm wishes to the JSP founder.