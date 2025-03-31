AP: DME to Recruit Asst Profs. Profs Through Walk-Ins

Vijayawada: The directorate of medical education (DME) will conduct walk-in interviews next week to recruit associate professors and professors for government hospitals. The DME has identified vacancies and found that 79 out of 157 sanctioned associate professor posts (50 per cent) and 96 out of 160 professor posts (60 per cent) remain unfilled. Arrangements are being made to fill these positions soon.

As part of a special recruitment drive, the DME recently appointed 41 assistant professors with super-specialty qualifications in 20 government and super-specialty hospitals. Walk-in interviews were held on March 24, and after document verification, the final list of selected candidates was announced on March 31. The recruited assistant professors hold qualifications such as DM and MCh in addition to postgraduate degrees in various fields.

With this recruitment, vacancies in the super-specialty assistant professor category have been reduced by 25 per cent. Before the drive, 166 out of 365 sanctioned posts (45 per cent) were vacant. During a recent review meeting, health minister Satya Kumar Yadav noted that 341 out of 682 sanctioned super-specialty posts—including assistant professors, associate professors and professors—were unfilled, accounting for a 50 per cent vacancy rate. Following this, he directed the DME to initiate a special recruitment drive.