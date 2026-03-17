AP CM to Launch Free Bus Travel Scheme for the Specially-abled Today

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to launch on Wednesday a new scheme, which will offer free bus travel to people with disabilities. Billed as a special gift for the Ugadi festival, it is focused on social equity, mobility, and 'last-mile dignity' while positioning it as a flagship inclusion initiative ahead of the new fiscal year.

The Chief Minister will launch the 'Divyang Shakti' scheme in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati. After the launch, in a symbolic gesture, the CM, along with senior leaders, will travel with beneficiaries on Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses from Guntur bus stand. Later, the CM will host a community lunch for persons with disabilities.

The 'Divyang Shakti' scheme is expected to benefit over 12.76 lakh individuals, including 11.16 lakh persons with disabilities and their attendants, making it one of the largest state-led mobility support programmes for the differently-abled in India.

The scheme will cover 21 categories of disabilities, while the government will spend Rs 207 crore on its implementation through the APSRTC. Key features of the scheme include free bus travel for people with disabilities across APSRTC services, 50 per cent fare concession for attendants accompanying beneficiaries, and eligibility for individuals with over 40 per cent disability.

As per the scheme, they will be allowed to travel free in Express, City Ordinary, Metro Express, Palle Velugu and Ultra Palle Velugu buses. Till now, the differently-abled were allowed to travel in these five types of buses at a 50 percent fare, but from today they willl travel free of cost. They will continue to have the facility of travelling in non-stop, inter-state, ultra deluxe, and Saptagiri Express buses with a 50 per cent concession.

In a coordinated statewide rollout, MLAs will simultaneously launch the scheme in their respective constituencies, travel with the beneficiaries, and participate in community outreach events.



