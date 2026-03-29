AP Disaster Authority Warns of Severe Heatwave in 87 Mandals

Visakhapatnam:The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail across several districts on Sunday.

The alert covers mandals in Srikakulam district, Vizianagaram district, Parvathipuram Manyam district, Alluri Seetharama Raju district, West Godavari district (Polavaram area) and NTR district, with temperatures expected to rise sharply across Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra. Officials said maximum temperatures may reach 40–42°C, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Managing director Prakhar Jain said heatwave conditions are likely to affect 87 mandals. He added that temperatures above 40°C were recorded at 48 locations on Saturday, indicating the intensity of the situation.

Among the highest temperatures recorded were Botlagudur in Markapuram district (42.6°C), Renigunta in Tirupati district (42°C), and Nagari in Chittoor district (41.2°C). Other hotspots included Vontimitta (41°C), Gurazala (40.9°C), Rajam (40.8°C), Udayagiri (40.7°C), Ravikamatham (40.6°C), Cheruvakommupalem (40.5°C), Gopidinne (40.3°C), Kanchikacherla (40°C) and Kankipadu (39.8°C).

Authorities have advised the public to take precautions against sunstroke, including wearing hats, using umbrellas and opting for cotton clothing. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women and nursing mothers have been urged to exercise extra caution.