AP: DGP office alerts citizens about fake recruitment letter

Vijayawada: The state DGP office has cautioned the public against the circulation of a fake letter in the name of DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao about the present recruitment of Home Guards, Civil Police, and CT (Band-Bugler) personnel.

It said this fake letter was being circulated by certain individuals with malicious intent. “The letter and the claims made therein are completely false, lacking any credibility.”

The DGP’s office announced that legal action would be taken against those involved in the creation and dissemination of this fraudulent letter. It also warned that criminal proceedings would be initiated against individuals who spread this misinformation.

“The public is advised to report to us any suspicious activities related to this fake recruitment letter. The DGP's office remains committed to maintaining the integrity of the recruitment process and ensuring that justice is served against any violators,” it said.