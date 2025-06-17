AP DGP Issues Cyber Safety Guidelines Amid Rising APK Fraud Cases

Vijayawada:Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta has cautioned the public to remain vigilant against the rising menace of cybercrimes, stressing that awareness is the key defence against digital frauds.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the DGP said cybercrimes can be effectively curbed only when individuals refrain from clicking on suspicious links, responding to unknown callers, or sharing personal and banking information.



Highlighting the increasing misuse of smartphones and social media platforms, Gupta warned that malicious APK (Android Package) files—disguised as legitimate apps—are being circulated via unknown mobile numbers and social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.



He cited examples of such dangerous APK files, including “PM KISAN YOJANA no009.apk”, “ICICI Bank Credit Card Apply.apk”, “SBI ekyc.apk”, and “YonoSBI.apk”, which may contain malware, spyware, or Trojan codes. Once clicked, these files can grant hackers access to personal data such as contacts, messages, gallery files, banking credentials, and passwords.



“Hackers can wipe out entire bank balances in a single click or misuse sensitive data to blackmail victims. Some applications can even intercept OTPs sent via SMS,” he warned.



To guard against such threats, the DGP issued the following cyber safety guidelines: Do not download APK files from unknown sources. Install apps only from the official Google Play Store.



Check app permissions carefully. Avoid apps requesting irrelevant permissions—e.g., a calculator app asking for camera access. Enable Google Play Protect and regularly scan devices using its tools. Install updated antivirus or mobile security applications. Use only official banking apps when conducting financial transactions.

Gupta urged users to remain alert and practice basic digital hygiene, especially as cybercriminals continue to evolve and exploit gaps in awareness.