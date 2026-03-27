AP Develops New Web Portal For Students Aged 13-19

Vijayawada: The state government has developed a new web portal called the AP School Health Wellness Programme for the benefit of students aged between 13-19, in order to bring about awareness among them on healthcare and the impact of bad addictions on health.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced this on Friday and said they had brought out the new web portal to spread about awareness especially among the adolescent girls on issues like personal hygiene, healthcare; and for both the boys and girls to stay away from narcotic drugs, and HIV, avoid falling victim to road accidents, and on careful usage of social media platforms in the form of self-learning.

He said they were providing training to the teachers and lecturers working in government high schools and junior colleges as part of continuing the training programme. Training had been provided to the master trainers by the health officials.

He noted that in each district, 150 teachers and lecturers were being trained.

Moreover, the students can get access to 11 major issues through the web portal, like healthcare, mental health, personal relationship, moral values, nutritious diet, personal hygiene etc in the form of 15 minute videos in both Telugu and English languages posted on the web port.

Meanwhile, so far, 37,297 students registered for it and accessed the information, in which 75 per cent of them were girls.

Based on the direction from the CM, the health department developed the web portal for the benefit of students.