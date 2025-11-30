AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Attends Navy Sargam 2025

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan attended Sargam – Indian Naval Symphonic Orchestra’s performance, as the chief guest on Saturday as part of the Navy Day pre-event celebrations in Visakhapatnam. The orchestra showcased an eclectic musical, blending Western classical, Indian traditions, and patriotic themes.

The evening commenced with Two Imps, a spirited xylophone duet, followed by a large-scale orchestral presentation of Disney's The Lion King, complete with choreography evoking the African savannah. The programme then shifted to Indian classical fusion with Renesa, inspired by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's Vande Mataram, featuring standout solos on soprano saxophone, bamboo flute and tabla. Timeless Tunes from Indian Cinema, a nostalgic Bollywood medley followed, including a patriotic rendition of Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara performed by young vocalists. The orchestra delivered Michael Jackson's Heal the World, emphasising themes of global harmony and environmental responsibility.

The grand finale featured the Tri-Services Marching Medley, incorporating signature tunes of the Navy, Air Force, and Army, culminating with the beloved patriotic song Saare Jahan Se Achcha. Following the performance, Pawan Kalyan joined Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla and Priya Bhalla on stage to felicitate the musicians, including the Lion King cast members. The event concluded with an official group photograph.