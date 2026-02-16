AP: Delivery Delays Sour Digi Market’s Online Service

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam district marketing department has launched online services via Digi Market to make Rythu Bazaar more accessible to urban residents. This initiative, introduced via WhatsApp, is gaining attention and attracting customers throughout the city. However, delivery delays have become a significant concern for users.

Tainala Sirisha, a working professional, shared her experience: “I placed an order at 8 a.m. My house is just two kilometers away from the Rythu Bazar, but the order was delivered only at 11:30 a.m. The service is useful for me since I go to the office, but the vegetables are arriving at my house very late.”

Elderly residents face even greater challenges. N. Suryaprabha, who lives with her 70-year-old parents, explained, “Our age is a big obstacle to shopping. We find it very difficult to place orders. Sometimes the call disconnects while we are trying to order.”

The department initially started these services at six major Rythu Bazaars: MVP, Narasimha Nagar, Marripalem, Gopalapatnam, Madhurawada, and Gajuwaka. Consumers can place orders by sending a list of vegetables to designated phone numbers within a five-kilometre radius of these bazaars. Deliveries are made directly to homes for a nominal transportation fee.

Officials indicate that the system was created to meet consumer demand while modernising traditional farmers’ markets. Srinivas Kiran, chief of the marketing department, led the initiative after consulting with staff and gathering customer feedback. Officials say, “We wanted to ensure that vegetables reach households directly, especially for those unable to visit the bazaars.”

Despite the positive reception, the delays underscore logistical challenges that need urgent attention. With increasing demand, authorities may need to expand transportation facilities, streamline order processing, and enhance technical support to prevent call failures.

“For now, Rythu Bazaar's Digi Market service represents a significant step toward integrating tradition with technology in Visakhapatnam’s food supply chain. If delivery times improve, this service could serve as a model for other districts looking to modernise Rythu Bazars.” Said M. Madhva Rao, an elderly customer.