AP declares Half-Day Schools for Classes I to IX from March 15

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government has declared the Half-a-Day schools for Classes I to IX from March 15 to April 23 from 7.45 am to 12.30 pm in all management schools including government, Zilla Parishad, Municipal, Private Aided and Private Recognised Unaided Schools in the state.

School Education director V. Vijay Rama Raju issued proceedings accordingly.

Moreover, schools where there are SSC examination centres, the schools shall be run in the afternoon session from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The schools authorities have been instructed to strictly implement the half-a-day school timings as per school academic calendar and second Saturday in the month of April should be counted as a working day.

Adequate drinking water should be provided in the schools and no classes to be held in open areas or under trees. The director issued instructions to keep handy some oral rehydration solution sachets in every school for the use of students and to provide buttermilk during the mid-day meals and it should be prepared and supplied to the students at the end of school hours and then send the students to their homes.

The head masters have been instructed to closely monitor the measures to see that all precautions are taken to avoid any hardship to the students/teachers.

The director instructed all the school authorities to follow the instructions scrupulously.



