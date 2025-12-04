AP CS Tells Collectors to Prevent a Shortage of Fertilisers

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has asked the collectors to ensure there is no shortage of fertilisers for farms anywhere in the state.

He said on Thursday that steps should be taken to purchase grain from farmers quickly through procurement centres. “Appropriate steps should be taken to prevent complaints from farmers in this regard.”

The CS held a video conference with district collectors from the AP Secretariat on grain procurement, availability of fertilizers, control of seasonal diseases and other priority health issues in the state, positive public perception, document upload for agent space and other issues.

On fertiliser supply, Vijayanand reviewed with the collectors the current demand for fertilizers and the availability of various types of manure in the state, district-wise. He said collectors must ensure there’s no shortage of fertilizers anywhere.

Later, the CS reviewed the damage caused by the Ditwah cyclone by taking reports from the collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. Details were collected on where the roads were damaged and on other damage estimates.

He urged the collectors to immediately submit proposals to the state disaster management authority on the restoration measures in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Medical and health secretary Saurav Gaur suggested that the collectors pay special attention to the control of seasonal diseases. Standard guidelines have been issued on scrub typhus disease. Testing kits would be made available.

Industries and investment secretary N. Yuvraj participated in the discussions online, and suggested that the collectors take special action on the grounding of various companies that had signed MoUs at the CII Summit.

Commissioner to health, Verapandian, advised the department officials to to control water-borne and vector-borne diseases. Special attention should be paid to the control of malaria in ASR, Manyam and other districts.