AP CS Directs Timely Aid To SC, ST Atrocity Victims

Vijayawada: Chief secretary (CS) K. Vijayanand has directed district collectors in AP to ensure that victims of atrocities against SC and ST communities receive timely compensation.

He wanted meetings of the Vigilance and Monitoring Committee held once every three months to review the cases registered following atrocities against SCs and STs, the status of compensation and related issues.

At a video conference with the collectors on Thursday, the CS pointed out that ₹31.54 crore have been sanctioned for compensating the victims of atrocities, of which ₹27.47 crore have been disbursed. He wanted the remaining amount to be released promptly.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, Vijayanand said 1,174 villages have been selected under the scheme and plans have been prepared for 1,017 of the villages. He asked the collectors to complete the plans for the remaining 157 villages at the earliest. He asked the collectors to submit utilisation certificates in a timely manner, so that additional central funds could be secured.

The chief secretary instructed officials to start making arrangements for procurement of paddy at the 3,500 centres across the state, as 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy are to be procured this season. Similarly, he wanted preparations made for procuring cotton and for registration of aqua ponds.