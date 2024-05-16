AP CS, DGP appear before ECI in New Delhi; Explains law & order situation

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and Director- General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday appeared before the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi and explained in detail the reasons behind the violence that took place in parts of Andhra Pradesh after polling on May 13.



Both Reddy and Gupta came to the national capital in response to summons issued to them by the ECI in connection with post poll violence in the State asking them to appear before it on Thursday.

The summons were issued after the ECI took a serious notice of the violent incidents in Narasaraopet, Palnadu, Chandragiri in Tirupati, Tadipatri and other areas during and after polling in Andhra Pradesh from May 13. Tense situation continued to prevail in several parts of violence affected areas in the State even though the police department deployed additional police forces to prevent any untoward incident.

Since May 13, the leaders from YSRCP and TDP have been trading charges against each other, holding responsible for these incidents. The police department has decided to enhance security not only in trouble-prone areas but also other sensitive places during counting of votes on June 4.