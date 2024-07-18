AP CS briefs Shah about anti-ganja measures

Vijayawada: AP chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad participated in the virtual 7th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) on Thursday, which was chaired by union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

Chief secretaries, DGPs and top officials of all states participated in this meeting. Amit Shah launched the National De-Addiction Helpline Centre with helpline number 14,446 on the occasion.

The AP chief secretary briefed the union home minister about the strict measures that the state is taking to control peddling and consumption of ganja in Andhra Pradesh.

He spoke about the special vigil authorities are keeping on the Andhra-Odisha borders, and measures being taken to prevent tribals from cultivating ganja.

Neerabh Kumar said in the remote tribal areas, AP government is distributing crops like coffee, ragi, orange and sweet lemon for free for tribals to grow on ROFR patta lands, instead of the banned ganja, cultivating which leads to criminal action against them.

The CS informed Amit Shah about the special task force, numerous check posts, prohibition on consumption of ganja and other banned substances, vigil on various schools and colleges and educating students about the need to keep away from narcotics.

Neerabh Kumar said state and district-level NCORD committees have been formed under the chairpersonship of chief secretary at the state level and district collectors at the district level to monitor and control narcotic drugs from time to time.

The Union home minister suggested that various associations and organisations should be involved on a large scale in controlling the drug menace.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, special chief secretary (Medical & Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, PCCF Chiranjeevi Chawdary, Additional DGP (CID) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, principal secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajit, SEB DIG M. Ravi Prakash and DME Dr. Narsimham were among those who participated in the meeting.