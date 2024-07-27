Top
Andhra Pradesh: Sub-registrar suspended for illegal land registration

Andhra Pradesh: Sub-registrar suspended for illegal land registration
Kurnool Joint-1 sub-registrar B. Praveen Kumar has been suspended for illegally registering 12.59 acres of Waqf Board land.(DC File Photo)

Kurnool: Kurnool Joint-1 sub-registrar B. Praveen Kumar has been suspended for illegally registering 12.59 acres of Waqf Board land.

The land, originally surveyed as number 154 on Joharapuram Road, was incorrectly registered as 154/1A. Following allegations of the illegal registration, the government took action against Praveen Kumar. The deputy inspector general of the stamps and registration department suspended him for his role in the matter.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
