AP Cracks Down On Private Buses, Collects Rs 53.86 Lakh As Fines For Overcharging

Vijayawada: In a major crackdown ahead of the Sankranti rush, Andhra Pradesh transport authorities have booked 937 cases against private travel buses for overcharging passengers and flouting safety norms, collecting Rs 53.86 lakh in fines in just six days.

The special drive, carried out from January 9 to 14 under the directions of Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, targeted private operators accused of fleecing passengers travelling home for the festival.

Officials said 217 cases were booked for collecting excess fares alone, with ₹21.84 lakh collected as compounding fee. Many operators were found using “dynamic pricing”, charging 25 to over 50 per cent more on busy routes such as Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad–Tirupati. Officials verified fares by checking passenger tickets during inspections.

Another 720 cases were registered for safety violations, including the absence of emergency hammers and first-aid kits, use of dazzling lights, and carrying commercial goods in luggage holds. These violations attracted ₹32.02 lakh in fines.

Transport officials said the drive would resume from January 16 to 18 to curb any fresh attempts at overcharging and ensure strict compliance with safety rules during the return rush.