AP: Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Minister Perni

Vijayawada: A court in Machilipatnam has issued an arrest warrant against former minister and YSRC senior leader Perni Venkataramaiah on Monday.

The court has issued the arrest warrant in connection with a case booked on Telugu Desam activists Chandu and Sriharsha in 2019 in which the former minister was a witness. Though the court issued directions to appear before it for hearing, Perni failed to appear before it.

Accordingly, the court directed the police to serve an arrest warrant on him and make him appear before it in the next hearing and posted the case for next hearing to September 19.