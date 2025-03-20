AP Council adjourned sine die

Vijayawada: The 47th Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council was adjourned sine die.

Council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju announced accordingly here on Thursday. He said nine Bills were passed during the 14 days of Council Session. The 47th Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council was adjourned sine die.

