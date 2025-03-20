 Top
AP Council adjourned sine die

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
20 March 2025 10:30 PM IST

The 47th Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council was adjourned sine die. — Internet

Council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju announced accordingly here on Thursday. He said nine Bills were passed during the 14 days of Council Session. The 47th Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council was adjourned sine die.

