AP: Cops Intensify Safety Checks in Firecracker Units

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of the Rayavaram mishap and with the Diwali festival approaching, the Alluri Sitarama Raju district police have intensified surprise inspections at firecracker manufacturing units, storage facilities and sales outlets across the district to prevent fire accidents and ensure compliance with safety norms.

The enforcement drive, initiated under the directives of DSP Amit Bardar, is aimed at verifying whether manufacturers, storage facility owners, and retailers are adhering to the government-mandated safety regulations.

SP Amit Bardar told the media that the state government had issued clear safety guidelines for all those involved in the firecracker trade.

“Those engaged in manufacturing, storage, and sale of firecrackers must adopt all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive season,” he stated.

The SP outlined several mandatory safety measures, including strict licensing and location compliance. All entities must possess valid permits, and their godowns, shops, and units must be located at the prescribed distance from residential areas.

He noted the importance of fire safety readiness — each establishment must maintain fire extinguishers, dry sand, and adequate water supplies to respond effectively in case of emergencies. He also reiterated that employment of minors at firecracker units is strictly prohibited.

The district police appealed to the public to cooperate in maintaining safety standards.

“If anyone has information about illegal manufacturing or secret storage of firecrackers, they should immediately inform the district police by dialling 112,” the SP urged.

Library register in Uravakonda lists VIP visitors

Kurnool: Finance minister Payyavula Keshav has directed officials to conduct forensic verification of signatures allegedly belonging to several prominent personalities, including film stars K. Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR, found in the attendance register of the Uravakonda government library.

The minister issued these orders after discovering the surprising entries during his recent inspection of the library, which is housed in a dilapidated building. Keshav had earlier sanctioned the construction of a new library building and asked library officer Pratap Reddy to submit details of daily visitors and an inventory of books.

While reviewing the attendance register, the minister noticed names and signatures of several VIPs—such as former minister Paritala Ravi, ex-MLA Varadapuram Suri, and leading actors Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi—listed as daily visitors. Taken aback, he questioned the library officer about their authenticity.

However, Officer Pratap Reddy failed to provide a convincing explanation for the presence of these high-profile names. Expressing displeasure at the apparent negligence, Minister Keshav instructed Circle Inspector Mahanandini to seize the register, send it for forensic examination, and initiate legal action.

Following his directions, the CI took the documents into custody and began an investigation. Officials are now probing whether the entries were made as a prank or deliberately added to inflate the list of notable visitors to the library.

Dr Tata Narasinga Rao appointed as SVU vice-chancellor

Tirupati: The state government has appointed Dr Tata Narasinga Rao as the new vice-chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, bringing an end to a 14-month gap without a regular head. He will serve a three-year term.

Dr Narasinga Rao is currently the director of the Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) in Hyderabad and an adjunct professor at IIT Hyderabad. He will take charge from Prof. Ch. Appa Rao, who has been serving as in-charge vice-chancellor since July 2024.

Several senior academicians were in consideration for the post, but the government chose Dr Rao, continuing its practice of selecting experienced faculty from national institutions to head state universities. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, an alumnus of SVU, is said to have reviewed various options before finalising the appointment. With a full-time VC now in place, the university staff and students are hopeful that normal administrative and academic activities will gain momentum.

Dr Narasinga Rao is known for his work in nanomaterials, electrochemistry, and related research areas. He completed his PhD in Chemistry from Banaras Hindu University in 1994 and has worked at IIT Madras and the University of Tokyo. He has published over 190 research papers and holds more than 20 patents.