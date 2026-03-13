AP Considers Policy To Promote Gaming, E-Sports Sector

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is considering a new policy to promote the gaming and e-sports sector in the state with a focus on generating employment and strengthening skill development among youth.

Minister for Transport, Youth, and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy held discussions with representatives from the gaming and e-sports industry at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, Amaravati, on Friday. The delegation included Madhurima Maniyara, director of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and other industry representatives.

During the meeting, the representatives briefed the minister on the rapid growth of the gaming ecosystem in India and its potential to create employment opportunities for young people.

They emphasised the need for structured skill development programmes and stronger collaboration between industry and educational institutions to support the sector’s growth.

CII director Maniyara said the gaming and e-sports industries are among the fastest-growing segments of the digital economy. She noted that a dedicated policy framework could help Andhra Pradesh tap emerging opportunities in areas such as game development, design, animation, competitive e-sports and digital entertainment.

The industry representatives suggested that a comprehensive state policy could focus on skill training, incubation support, collaboration with universities and technical institutes, and the creation of a favourable ecosystem for start-ups and investors.

Responding to the proposals, Ramprasad Reddy said the government is committed to encouraging sectors that generate employment and equip youth with future-ready skills.

He said emerging sectors such as gaming and e-sports offer immense potential for the state’s youth to showcase their talent and build successful careers, and assured that the government would support initiatives promoting innovation, skill development and entrepreneurship in technology-driven industries.