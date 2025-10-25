AP Congress Protests Atrocities Against Girls

Kakinada:The Congress activists on Friday staged a dharna in front of the sub-collector's office at Rajamahendravaram against the atrocities on girls. Leading the agitation, East Godavari District Congress Committee president T.K. Visweswara Reddy said the deputy chief minister, Pawan Kalyan, launched a campaign on the safety of girls and women before the elections.

Still, now, although there are so many incidents of atrocities against women and girls, he keeps silent without taking any action against the accused. He said that inhuman incidents against the girl students and women have increased in the state in recent times, and the alliance government should take stringent steps against the accused.

He said the parents are hesitant to send the students out due to the incidents in the aftermath of raping a female student of the social welfare hostel by a 22-year-old youth at Rajamahendravaram. The Congress leader said the accused in the case should be punished by setting up a fast-track court.