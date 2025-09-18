AP Completes Nepal Rescue Mission: 86 Manasarovar Pilgrims Return Safely

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday successfully concluded its rescue mission in unrest-hit Nepal with the safe return of 86 Telugu pilgrims from Manasarovar.

Their flight from Kathmandu at 5:30 p.m. marked the end of a week-long operation that brought back 361 Telugu citizens stranded across the country.

The 86 stranded Manasarovar pilgrims have now been reunited with families across Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Anantapur, Nandyal and other towns.

The mission began on September 9, when political turmoil and curfews in Nepal left hundreds of Telugu people stranded in various towns and pilgrimage routes. On the instructions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, minister Nara Lokesh set up a 24x7 control room at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. Minister Lokesh personally monitored the operation from the Real Time Governance Command Control Centre in Amaravati.

Lauding the successful conclusion of the operation, minister Nara Lokesh said, “The safety of every Telugu person, wherever they are in the world, is our top priority. This mission in Nepal shows how swiftly and effectively Andhra Pradesh can respond in times of crisis and how we are always there for our people.”

Evacuations were carried out through multiple routes, including Nepalganj, Raxaul and Bhairawa, supported by two special flights — an Indigo service from Kathmandu to Delhi and a Nepal Airlines flight to Bhairawa.

Despite curfew restrictions, internet shutdowns and documentation hurdles at Kathmandu airport, officials ensured safe passage for all evacuees. Nine Telugu-origin NRIs who lost their OCI cards in arson at Kathmandu were also issued emergency e-visas within a day. The apt use of technology and regular updates from the government reassured families waiting back home.

It is pertinent to note minister Nara Lokesh’s diligent efforts in overseeing the swift conduct of the rescue operation. Skipping the mega Super Six-Super Hit event in Anantapur, he coordinated the rescue on a war-footing basis, ensuring helplines remained functional round the clock, assigning officials, and checking on evacuees every two hours via video calls, urging them to stay in touch and boosting their morale.

The effort also saw close coordination between the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy, the Nepal Army and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The state government described the operation as a demonstration of its commitment to the safety of Telugu people worldwide.