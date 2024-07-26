AP committed to built Polavaram dam at 45.72 metre height, says minister

VIJAYAWADA: State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has asserted that the alliance government is committed to retain the original design of Polavaram dam and its height at 45.72 metres during the project implementation.

In reply to queries in the Legislative Council on Friday, the minister said the YSR Congress government had written a letter to the Centre, seeking to reduce the dam’s height to 41.15 metre, with a view to diverting the funds for other purposes.

This would have affected the project and transformed the project into a barrage, he said.

The minister alleged that by reducing the dam height, the Jagan-led government tried to divert nearly 10,000 to 15,000 crore from the project fund. It tried to reduce the estimated cost of the project to Rs 30,000 crore from the estimated Rs 55,000 crore, he said.

The present state government is considering the execution of Polavaram project and providing relief to the project-affected families as a “top priority,” he said.