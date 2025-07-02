AP Collects Record GST in 2025–26 First Quarter

Vijayawada: In a significant fiscal milestone, AP government has announced its highest-ever collection of net goods and services Tax (GST) in the first quarter of 2025–26, ever since GST came into force.

In a press release on Tuesday, Commercial Taxes chief commissioner (State Taxes) Babu A. informed that during the first quarter of 2025–26 financial year, Andhra Pradesh has recorded net GST collections of ₹8,860 crore, marking a 3.40 per cent growth.

At the same time, the total tax collections across all sectors in Q1 has reached ₹13,361 crore, a 2.02 per cent increase, compared to ₹13,096 crore in FY 2024–25, indicating sustained healthy growth.

AP has consistently achieved its highest-ever net GST collections for April, May and June 2025, when compared to any previous financial year. This performance underscores Andhra Pradesh's robust economic recovery, effective enforcement, and successful policy initiatives aimed at expanding the tax base and improving compliance.

In June 2025, Andhra Pradesh’s total tax revenue across all sectors reached ₹4,167.66 crore, up from ₹3,910.47 crore in June 2024, reflecting a 6.58 per cent growth. This surge has been primarily driven by higher GST collections, which rose to ₹2,598 crore from ₹2,419 crore, alongside notable gains from VAT on petroleum products and professional tax.

Net GST collections for June 2025 alone stood at ₹2,591 crore, the highest for the month since the GST regime began in 2017. Professional tax collections showed remarkable growth in Q1, with a 70 per cent increase in June 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The growth in net revenue collection, which increased by 7.10 per cent under the GST Act and 6.58 per cent under all acts in June 2025, compared to the previous year, is considered the most accurate indicator of the state's financial health.

This figure represents the actual revenue credited to the state’s account after IGST settlement, providing a precise view of available funds for public services and infrastructure.