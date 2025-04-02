AP Collects Property Tax of Rs 2,213.60 Cr Against Dues of Rs 4,474.31 Cr in 2024–25

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has collected a property tax of Rs 2,213.60 crore against the total dues- including arrears and current bills- of Rs 4,474.31 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

Property tax is a major source of income for civic bodies, enabling them to provide varied services and amenities to the citizens.

According to the municipal administration authorities, the arrears were of Rs 2,337.03 crore while the current bills were of Rs 2,137.68 crore.

The municipal department provided incentives for those who paid the property tax early, in the form of a rebate. Still, there are some defaulters who failed to pay their dues both in the first and second half of the financial year. This forced the department to initiate additional steps to get the dues cleared.

The government’s announcement of a 50 per cent waiver on interest vis-a-vis property tax helped in the collection of taxes.

Notably, before the interest waiver- up to March 25- the total tax and interest collection was Rs 1,871.32 crore. After the waiver began from March 26, the total tax and interest collection totaled Rs 342.17 crore for seven days before the closure of the current fiscal year on March 31.

Moreover, the break-up of total collections is arrears-Rs 356.81 crore, current tax-Rs 1,662.61 crore, total tax-Rs 2,019.41 crore, and interest-Rs 194.19 crore. The total tax and interest collection were of Rs 2,213.60 crore.

Officials said the government's announcement of a 50 per cent waiver of interest on property tax worked well. A good number of taxpayers have availed the opportunity to clear their dues.