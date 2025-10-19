AP CM’s Call to Design CII Partnership Summit on Lines of Davos Meet

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Partnership Summit being organised here by the Confederation of Indian Industry on November 14 and 15.

Naidu said the summit should not only focus on investments and MoUs but also serve as a platform for policy dialogue, knowledge sharing and intellectual engagement. He said, “Despite fiscal challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to support industry, strengthen investor confidence and make Andhra Pradesh a preferred destination for business and growth. Hope drives progress, and we will continue illuminating the path toward a prosperous future.”

Naidu directed officials to design the event on the lines of the Davos World Economic Forum where investors and policymakers interact meaningfully. Plenary and breakout sessions would be organised to deliberate on sector-specific themes, promoting idea exchange between government representatives, industry leaders and experts.

The review, held at the CM’s camp office, was attended by industries minister TG Bharat, senior officials of the industries departmen, and members of the Economic development board. CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee, CII delegates and senior bureaucrats participated in the discussions via video conference.

The chief minister emphasized that discussions at the summit should encompass emerging domains such as ‘AI for Good’, semiconductors, health, innovation, R&D, space technology, drones, electronics and med-tech. There must be sessions on smart manufacturing, value chains, quality production, logistics networks, roads, inland waterways, warehousing, cold storage, agri-tech, rare earth minerals, circular economy and the Swachh Andhra initiative.

Highlighting the state’s progressive policies, Naidu said conducive policy frameworks are key to industrial growth. He cited Google’s decision to set up a data and AI hub in Visakhapatnam with an investment of $15 billion as a testimony to AP’s investor-friendly approach.

“With Google’s arrival, Visakhapatnam is transforming into a happening global city,” he observed.

Calling human resources the state’s main capital, the CM underlined the need for continuous skill development to meet industry needs. He said the summit would discuss ways to integrate human talent with innovation-led industrial growth.

Naidu advised officials to explore home-stay options for delegates attending the summit. He also directed them to invite representatives from national and international companies, chief ministers and ministers from other states and domain experts.

He said eminent global universities and educational institutions would also take part.

Positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for Artificial Intelligence, Naidu said, “Let’s make AP the address for AI.”

Officials have been asked to prepare a detailed presentation highlighting the state’s investment opportunities, economic corridors, industrial clusters, Amaravati’s Blue-Green Capital vision, water security measures, futuristic workforce development and governance through technology. The presentation should reflect the aspirational spirit that “the 21st century belongs to India,” he stressed.